India on Friday reported 20,038 Covid infections in the last 24 hours against 20,139 cases reported on Thursday, hovering in the same range amid fears of another surge in cases.

The Union Health Ministry said the country reported 47 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,604 so far.

The active caseload in the country presently stands at 1,39,073, accounting for 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,994 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,45,350. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also declined to 4.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.30 per cent.

A total of 4,50,820 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to more than 86.86 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.47 crore, achieved via 2,62,39,248 sessions.

Over 3.78 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

(With inputs from IANS)