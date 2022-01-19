The third wave of the Covid pandemic is spreading like wildfire in India. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala is now over 35 percent, a figure clearly indicates the speed at which the pandemic is spreading across the state.

Amid looming scare, fresh reports suggest that the Covid pandemic fueled by the Delta and Omicron variants of the pandemic is also pressurizing the healthcare system in the state.

A rise in ICU bed occupancy

According to the latest updates, Kerala has witnessed a 15 percent rise in ICU bed occupancy within a day. The last 24 hours also saw a 20 percent rise in oxygen bed occupancy as well.

As the third wave is slowly shattering the healthcare system in the state, authorities are very much concerned about the life of senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

Covid storm in Kerala

Meanwhile, the Secretariate in the state, which comprises the chief minister's office has already emerged as a Covid cluster. Six staff members including the political secretary at the CM's office have been already tested positive. It should be also noted that the daily test positivity rate in Thiruvananthapuram is now at 46 percent.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George also issued a warning today and stated that the third wave of the pandemic has officially begun in the state. She also made it clear that the Omicron variant of the pandemic is highly transmissible, and requested everyone to maintain strict social distancing measures.

On Thursday, the Kerala government will conduct a Covid evaluation meet to decide on further restrictions that should be imposed in the state. Pinarayi Vijayan, who is now in the United States will attend the meeting via online means. According to the latest updates, the government is expected to order the closure of all educational institutions including colleges in the state.