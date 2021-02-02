In a crucial development, Brazilian researchers have identified multiple people who got infected with different coronavirus mutated variants at the same time.

Even though these patients are not showing severe symptoms of COVID-19 infection, researchers believe that this unusual type of double infection could result in the evolution of more highly contagious strains of the virus.

Coronavirus scare peaks

Researchers at Feevale University's Molecular Microbiology Laboratory made this conclusion after studying the genetic samples from over 90 COVID-19 patients in Brazil. Fernando Spilki, the researcher who led the study revealed that multiple infections on a single human body will result in serious implications.

"These co-infections can generate combinations and generate new variants even more quickly than has been happening. It would be another evolutionary pathway for the virus," said Spilki.

Brazil facing deadly second wave of COVID

Considering the rise in positive cases and surge in the death toll, medical experts reveal that Brazil is currently facing the wrath of the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a CNN report, over two-thirds of the patients who are infected with coronavirus are carrying a new variant of COVID-19. Reports suggest that there are five different variants of coronavirus spreading across Brazil, and it includes VUI-NP13L which was detected recently.

Coronavirus shows no signs of slowing down

Even after fourteen months of the outbreak, the coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. The United States continues to be the country worst affected by COVID-19 with more than 26 million positive cases, and over 4,54,000 deaths.

Several healthcare experts believe that the United States could face ultimate chaos if the highly contagious variant detected in the UK becomes the dominant strain of the country. Things are further getting worse in the US as several people have started protesting against the vaccination roll out claiming that coronavirus is a fabricated infection.