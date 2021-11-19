It was in late 2019 that the first case of coronavirus infection was detected in Wuhan, China. The pandemic soon spread like wildfire and pulled the entire planet to a state of shutdown. After rigorous effort, pharmaceutical companies succeeded in developing vaccines to protect people from infection, and now, almost all world countries are ramping up the vaccination campaign. However, recent developments indicate that the Covid pandemic is currently in a state of resurgence, as fresh infections are drastically rising in countries like Germany and Austria.

Covid fourth wave begins

Medical experts believe that the drastic surge in fresh cases in Germany and Austria could be the sign of a fourth wave of the pandemic.

And now, Austria is all set to become the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a complete lockdown, and Germany is also expected to follow the suit. The lockdown will begin on Monday, and this strict measure is aimed at vaccinating all the people by February 01.

Meanwhile, the far-right Freedom Party, the third-biggest in parliament is planning a protest against the new coronavirus restrictions on Monday. It should be noted that the far-right Freedom Party is known for making people skeptical about Covid vaccines.

Germany in a state of national emergency

Jens Spahn, the German Health Minister said that the sudden rise in coronavirus infection has pulled the nation into a state of national emergency. The minister urged people to follow strict social distancing measures and warned that vaccination alone will not reduce the spread of coronavirus.

"We are now in a situation - even if this produces a news alert - where we can't rule anything out. We are in a national emergency," said Spahn.

As the number of fresh Covid positive cases is rising in Germany, the Christmas celebrations in the country may get affected very badly.

"How Christmas will turn out, I dare not say. I can only say it's up to us," added Spahn.