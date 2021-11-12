As the second wave of Covid has waned in India, the country is slowly returning to normalcy. With school reopenings and big movie releases, the country is slowly adjusting to the new normal. In the last 24 hours, India reported 12,516 new positive cases and 501 Covid-related deaths. However, recent developments which are now happening in Germany indicate that India should be on guard, especially considering the fact that even 50 percent of the people in the country are not fully vaccinated.

Germany faces the fourth wave

It should be noted that Germany reported more than 50,000 cases in the last 24 hours. This is for the first time that Germany is witnessing such a huge number of fresh positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

According to a report published in New York Times, the number of Covid patients in Germany has tripled over the past few weeks, and nearly half of them are on ventilators. The report also added that most of the people who are now on ventilators are unvaccinated.

For Germany, the advent of the fourth wave was totally unexpected, as it was one of the few countries that managed to keep the pandemic under control with widespread testing and treatment.

India should learn from Germany

In India, schools and colleges are now open, and students are flocking into educational institutions. People below the age of 18 have not received even a single dose of vaccine yet. However, the severity of the Covid pandemic among people in these age groups will be less. But young people can pass the virus to older people with weaker immune systems, who may later end up in intensive care even with vaccination.

Moreover, in states like Kerala, the pandemic has not slowed down, and the state is continuously reporting over 6000 cases on a daily basis. If a new wave hits such regions, it could result in chaos, and the only possible way to protect people is by again ramping up the vaccination campaign, and by studying the necessity of administering booster shots.