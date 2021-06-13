Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, on June 12, gave a warning that his administration is planning to delay the lifting of covid restrictions by one more month. Earlier, the government had decided to open the nation on June 21, but the rising cases of Covid in the nation due to the presence of Delta variant has negatively impacted the reopening process.

When will coronavirus restrictions end in the United Kingdom?

According to a report published in The Telegraph, government advisers have apparently told ministers that they will face a ticking clock before it becomes too late to lift the remaining restrictions which are currently in place in September. As the reopening process gets delayed again, some ministers in the United Kingdom believe that returning to a 'kind of semi-normalcy' will happen only by 2022 spring.

"I am very worried the people who want to keep us shut down now want us to keep us shut down permanently and are aiming for 'zero Covid'. Once you start delaying to the spring you're making this type of control of people's lives semi-permanent," said a minister, Daily Star reports.

Delta variant causing the chaos

The UK, at one point in time, has shown clear signs of flattening the coronavirus curve. However, recent reports indicate that the country is still in danger. On June 12, the UK witnessed 7,738 fresh coronavirus cases. Amid this chaos, the Johnson administration has succeeded in reducing the death rates in the country.

Boris Johnson recently revealed that the presence of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India is the reason behind the rising number of Covid cases in the country.

"We are seeing some worrying stuff in the data, clearly. We are seeing the delta variant causing an increase in cases, we are seeing an increase in hospitalisations," said Johnson.

The UK prime minister also urged people to be extra-cautious and requested everyone to follow strict social distancing measures, along with the use of masks and sanitizers.