As the entire nation is anticipating the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, fresh reports from Kerala suggest that the state could emerge as the epicenter of the next outbreak. On Thursday, Kerala reported 22,064 fresh coronavirus cases and 128 deaths. Of the 4.03 lakh active cases in the country, 1.5 lakh are from Kerala alone, and it accounts for more than 37 percent of the nationwide cases. On Thursday, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala crossed 13, which is undoubtedly an indication of a new wave of the pandemic in the state.

Kerala facing the heat of the Covid pandemic

After analyzing the rise in cases in Kerala, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has predicted that the southern state could be signaling the beginning of the third wave in the country. According to the latest updates, the Union Health Ministry has sent a six-member team to Kerala to assist the state in its Covid management.

This is for the third consecutive day that Kerala is reporting more than 22,000 fresh Covid cases, and medical experts consider it as a matter of concern. As the number of patients increases day by day, it could crunch the healthcare infrastructure in the state, resulting in widespread health chaos.

Rising R-factor bothers medical experts

A study report had recently suggested that the R-factor in Kerala could be one of the key factors that could fuel a national spike in fresh Covid cases. Kerala has an increased R-factor which means, the coronavirus reproduction rate in the state is much higher when compared to other regions in India.

Recently, the honorable Supreme Court had lashed out at the Kerala government for lifting all the coronavirus restrictions for three days. As a part of Bakrid celebrations, the Kerala government had lifted all restrictions, even in regions where the test positivity rate was above 15.