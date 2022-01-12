Covid test positivity rate in Karnataka crossed 10 per cent to 10.3 per cent as daily cases rose to 14,473 in the state on Tuesday, of which 10,800 were in Bengaluru, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, 1,356 persons have been discharged from the hospitals across the state. The active cases in the state stood at 73,260 and in Bengaluru, they were 59,000.

Five fresh deaths were reported on this day and 1,40,452 tests have been conducted throughout the state, Sudhakar said.

As many as 32 children between 0 and 15 years tested positive for Covid in Vijayapura district. District Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar stated that they included two kids of 2 to 5 years of age, five kids of 5 to 11 years, and 25 children of 11 to 15 years of age.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy, who returned from Om Shakthi yatra in Tamil Nadu, tested positive after death. As many as 22 persons who went to Tamil Nadu for pilgrimage with the boy have tested positive. Chamarajanagar district authorities have taken measures and are monitoring the situation.

Delta cases in the state jumped to 2,937 and Omicron cases stood at 479. Dakshina Kannada district reported 583 cases, the most after Bengaluru, followed by Mysuru (562), Mandya (263), Tumakuru (332), Udupi (250), Ramanagar (59) and Dharwad (178).

Bagalkot, Haveri, and Koppala districts reported new Covid cases in single digit numbers.

Kerala cases go up by 100% in a week's time

Meanwhile, neighbouring state Kerala on Tuesday reported 9,066 fresh Covid cases after 63,898 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, increasing the daily test positivity rate to 14.18 per cent.

State Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said in a statement that the number of cases has gone up by 100 per cent when compared to the previous week.

"More and more health professionals are getting infected by Covid. Unnecessary travel has to be avoided and utmost caution has to be followed by all," George said.

Gatherings in marriages and funerals have now been cut down to just 50 people, she informed.

Kerala also reported 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its overall Covid death toll to 50,053 so far. At present, there are 44,441 active cases in the state.