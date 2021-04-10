Sincerely following the Covid protocol, Munir, 25, resident of Ransoo-one of the most backward and neglected areas of J&K, has set an example by giving consent for online 'Nikah' with Razia Bi, a native of Pansara village of Reasi district of J&K.

The marriage of Munir and Razia was fixed on April 8 but in the first week this month, he was tested positive during the rapid testing conducted at the shrine of Shiv Khori in the Reasi district. Munir earns his livelihood by carrying Hindu devotees to this famous cave shrine on his pony. All Poniwallas engaged in the carrying devotees were tested and some of them, including Munir, was positive.

The online Nikah ceremony

After being tested positive, the local health authorities asked him to go for home quarantine for 14 days. Along with Munir, his family members were also isolated as per the Covid protocol."

"We were in a dilemma after the bridegroom was tested positive and his family was isolated", Bashir Ahmed, Panchayat member of Bandhar Panchayat told over the phone from his village.

"Bride's family has already completed all preparations and advance payments were also made so it was not possible to postpone the marriage at this stage," he said and added that local village heads, Panchayat members and social activists approached the bridegroom's family to solve the problem.

Father of the bride, Din Mohammad, made a proposal of online Nikah and the same was accepted by the bridegroom and his family.

In the absence of the bridegroom and his family members, only relatives and local villagers of Ransoo were part of the 40-member Baraat which reached Pansara village for online 'Nikah'. Head of the local mosque, Moulvi Roshan Din contacted both bridegroom and bride through video conference and performed all rituals of the Nikah.

After completion of all rituals, the bride straightway went to the residence of her relative because all family members of in-laws were isolated after her husband was tested positive.

The decision of Munir to perform online 'Nikah' received overwhelming support from the people. Social media flooded with comments hailing Munir for following Covid protocol honestly.

As J&K is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, authorities have already imposed certain restrictions to check the spread of the deadly virus. Munir and Razia belong to Reasi district which is, as of now, not badly infected but authorities are keeping a watch.