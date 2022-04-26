Citing a report by the IIT Kanpur on a fourth Covid-19 wave, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday the state will witness a peak after June which will remain till September and October.

The Minister said that IIT Kanpur had also published reports during the previous three waves, which turned out to be "accurate and scientific".

"We have to start living with Covid and it is possible in a simple way through vaccination and wearing masks. It can keep you away from disease," he said.

Fears of the looming fourth wave have led to concerns over new restrictions being imposed on Ramzan festivities.

Authorities are contemplating more restrictions after the Prime Minister's meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday.

According to Sudhakar, the present virus is mutant and it is said that it is a sub lineage of Omicron virus.

An official report is yet to come from the lab in this connection, he said, adding that the number of cases in Karnataka are very less as compared to other states.

It is not correct to say the fourth wave has arrived, the Minister added.

He underlined that deaths and hospitalisations could be prevented only because of vaccination.

It will come as a flu type infection for those who have taken vaccination. For people who have not taken vaccination, it is going to be dangerous, he said.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta stated that everyday 60 to 80 cases are reported in BBMP limits.

Presently hospitalization is very less and further decisions would be taken after analysing the trend, he said, while appealing to people to get the booster dose on priority.

(With inputs from IANS)