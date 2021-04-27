If humour in pathos was ever invented, it was probably done so by the ever spirited and resilient Indians. In what can be called a classic case of black humour, a Covid patient from Madhya Pradesh is not just battling personal stress and suffering through his running commentary from the hospital bed but also regaling thousands on social media.

Social media in splits



The patient has requested the hospital authorities to replace the fan in his room. Why? As per the video gone viral, the mounting device of the fan on the ceiling can be seen rotating more violently than even the spinning blades of the fan itself. Clearly giving the impression (and also the fear) that it can fall anytime. If the viewers can feel the shaky unstable fan, imagine the plight of the COVID patient supposed to be resting under the same ceiling.

Leaving him with nothing but sarcasm and humour to deal with the predicament. "Corona se darn nahi lagta sahab, is pankhe se lagta hai," with the mask firmly on, he can be seen talking to the camera before zooming it on the ceiling. "Even before corona can, this fan is going to take me down. It doesn't let me sleep all night."



Dealing with stress, with fun commentary from the hospital bed

Look here, he adds before also giving the viewers a peep inside the hospital ward. "Friends, this is me and here I am admitted to one of the biggest hospitals of Chhindwara district and check out the scene all around. Everyone's busy with their jobs and this fan is right on top of me." But the filming of the fan was not the first resort, as the patient requested the hospital staff and authorities several times to either change the fan or the bed but to no avail. The request was met with the same response each time. "This is not our responsibility."

But as the video went viral, for whatever reasons they might be, the hospital authorities have fixed the ceiling fan.

Netizens are in splits

Can they be blamed? The video now shared over several times, also invited some memes and suggestions for the patient. PS; His fan got replaced though.