Although Jammu district recorded all-time single-day highest COVID cases on Tuesday, the callous attitude of the administration of the Cluster University Jammu, in dealing with the situation, was exposed when a positive student was forced to appear for the offline examination.

The COVID infected female student appeared in the offline examination along with other students at Jammu's Government Gandhi Memorial Science College

The helpless parent of the student had approached the authorities to find out a way but they (authorities) refused to give any relief to the student.

"The inhuman authorities bluntly told us that either she had to drop her exams or appear in person in the examination centre," the father of the student told the media. He regretted that authorities have adopted an inhuman attitude.

"We can not put the career of our daughter at the stake so we took the risk and brought her in an ambulance," he said and pointed out that those at the helm of the affairs were shifting responsibilities on each other.

Helpless family was forced to hire ambulance for positive student

Except for directing the COVID student to appear in offline exams, authorities have not made any arrangement for her. The helpless family hired an ambulance to take the student to the examination centre at GGM Science College.

"After our daughter tested positive our family is already passing through a trauma but the attitude of authorities added our sufferings," the father of the girl said.

The student had tested positive on Saturday following which she isolated herself and took the necessary precautions.

The father of the student repeatedly appealed to the authorities to conduct her paper online. The University authorities did not listen and told him that in case a student did not appear in the examination her one year would be wasted. Left with no other options, the family brought the girl in an ambulance to appear in the exam.

Students hold protest against university

Annoyed over the attitude of the authorities, students raised slogans against the Controller of Examination. They charged Controller with harassing COVID positive students.

"The university administration is not showing any sympathy towards the students who have tested positive," students said and demanded some relief must be given to the positive students.

"The inhuman attitude of the University administration and the higher-ups amid pandemic is putting lives of students at the stake," students regretted and warned such adamant attitude of authorities would derail efforts of the government to check the spread of the virus.