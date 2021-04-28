The novel coronavirus could be associated with a leak from a US biological laboratory, said Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia's lower parliament house the State Duma.

"There was a leak from one of those laboratories that they have opened around the world. It would be right if the government of the Russian Federation raises the issue (of responsibility for the Covid-19 outbreak)," Volodin told a session of the Council of Legislators.

"The US laboratories where scientists study, explore and maybe even create new biological weapons are now located in Georgia, in some counties of Eastern Europe. That must be taken under control," he said, according to an official press release.

According to media reports, the United States has set up many bio-labs in 25 countries and regions across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and former Soviet Union, with 16 in Ukraine alone, the Xinhua news agency reported. Some of the places are believed to have been involved in biological militarisation activities.

Wuhan Origin

The original perception that China botched up Coronavirus leak from a Wuhan lab adds weightage to the theory that in the early stages, China misinformed when it came to its own handling of the outbreak and then misled the world by withholding some crucial information. The Chinese government to date maintained that it did not do any of the above.

Recently surfaced leaked documents show China not just withheld the truth about Covid-19, but also lied to the world. The 117 pages report called 'The Wuhan Files' showed that the local health authorities in the province of Hubei, list a total of 5,918 newly detected cases on the same day but the figure was withheld by the government for obvious reasons.