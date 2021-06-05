The Tamil Nadu government, on Saturday, extended the Covid lockdown for one more week from June 07 to June 14. Considering the decline in test positivity rate (TPR), authorities have decided to relax the lockdown restrictions in some states.

Tamil Nadu lockdown updates

Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, complete lockdown will be continued in the districts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. It should be noted that these 11 districts have a higher number of fresh Covid cases than the other districts, and some of these districts are even witnessing more than 1,000 new cases in a day.

Even though coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be relaxed in districts with low TPR rates, the Tamil Nadu government has not given permission to open shopping complexes, malls, salons, and cinema halls in the state.

Tamil Nadu lockdown: All you need to know

According to the newly issued guidelines by the TN government, street vendors selling vegetables, flowers, and fruits can function between 06.00 AM and 05.00 PM. Standalone provisionary shops, and fish and meat stalls will be also allowed to operate from 06.00 AM to 05.00 PM.

It should be noted that only wholesale trade will be allowed in fish markets and meat slaughterhouses. As a part of the new guidelines, all government offices will be allowed to function with a 30 percent workforce. Following the standard operating procedure, matchbox companies in the state will be allowed to operate with a 50 percent workforce.

Making use of the e-registration facility, plumbers, electricians, and computer technicians can work from 06.00 AM to 05.00 PM. E-registration can be used by residents to travel in private vehicles, cabs, and autorickshaws.

However, the new Covid relaxation guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu governments did not include Tasmac liquor shops and bars. Moreover, the government has not permitted the home delivery of liquor in the state.