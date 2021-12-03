Amid the threat of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, virus-infected pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi have added worries to the Health Department because during the last three days 137 devotees, from different parts of the country, have been tested positive.

On Friday, 30 pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi were tested positive during RT-PCR testing at Katra-the base camp of the cave shrine. 18 devotees from different parts of the country were tested positive on Thursday. 89 pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine belonging to different states tested positive for COVID-19 on their arrival at Katra Railway Station on Wednesday. This was the highest ever number since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Although the yatra of Mata Vaishno Devi is going smoothly, positive cases among pilgrims have added worries to the Health Department.

Keeping in view this trend, the district administration of Reasi has decided to set up COVID testing centres at all entry points of Katra to ensure 100 screening of all pilgrims coming from different parts of the country.

Locality within Jammu city declared as micro-containment zone

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg on Friday evening declared General Lane, Saraswati Vihar near Hazuri Bagh, Talab Tillo, Jammu as a micro containment zone to arrest the spike of COVID19 cases in Jammu.

Some localities in Jammu witnessed a spike in positive cases during the last couple of days. First time after three months any locality of Jammu city has been declared as a containment zone. Jammu city was almost declared as free from Coronavirus but during the last couple of days, many positive cases have been reported.

Seven Baramulla areas declared as micro-containment zones

District administration Baramulla Friday declared seven areas in the north Kashmir district as micro-containment zones.

District Magistrate Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar on Friday declared Katibugh Kunzer, Jabla Uri, Paranpillan Uri, Nambla Uri, Badam Bagh Sopore, Pringal Boniyar, and Noorkha Boniyar as micro containment zones for containment of COVID-19 disease.

The mentioned areas shall be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, except for essential needs even as no movement, whatsoever, in and out of the micro containment zone except essential services and medical emergency, by the order till further directions.

As per the order issued by District Magistrate, "There shall be mandatory for the persons residing in designated containment zones to get themselves tested and vaccinated, any refusal in this regard shall invite action including lodging of FIR under relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act, Duty Magistrate, BMO, and SHO concerned of the area shall ensure that 100% sampling and testing is done".

181 fresh Corona cases, 2 deaths reported in J&K

The J&K reported 181 fresh Corona cases along with two deaths due during the last 24 hours.

56 fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division and 125 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 331257.

There were two deaths, both from Kashmir Valley, due to the virus during the last 24 hours. So far 4479 persons—2185 in Jammu and 2294 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus. Srinagar- the summer capital of UT, reported 56 cases, Baramulla 41, Budgam 11, Pulwama 1, Kupwara 4, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 7, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 16, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 1, Doda 5, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 31.