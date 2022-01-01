India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage on Friday crossed the 145 crore mark. According to the Health Ministry data, over 52 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till Friday evening.

Lauding the healthcare workers' efforts, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the year 2021 is ending on a "great note".

"Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore Covid-19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

As per the ministry data, the healthcare workers have got a total 1,03,87,889 first doses of vaccines and 97,13,091 as second doses of vaccines.

The Front Line Workers have been administered a total 1,83,85,708 vaccines as the first dose and 1,68,98,803 vaccines as the second dose.

Meanwhile, India continues to report a surge in the daily Covid caseload as a total of 16,764 fresh Covid cases and 220 deaths were registered in a span of 24 hours on Friday.

Besides, the Omicron infection tally has climbed to 1,270 across the nation.

However, out of the total Omicron positive patients, 374 have been discharged from hospitals. So far, 23 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Health Ministry on Friday.