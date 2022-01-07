In view of the sudden spurt in Covid cases in the national capital, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has ordered the closure of 173 historical monuments, including the Humayun's Tomb, Red Fort and Qutub Minar among others, under its Delhi Circle.

Other prominent monuments that will remain shut includes the Jantar Mantar, Safdarjung Tomb, and Sultan Ghari.

As per the order issued by ASI Director (Monument) N.K. Pathak all these centrally protected monuments have been closed from January 6. The closure can also be extended depending upon the situation.

Apart from the Delhi circle, orders have also been issued for the closure of monuments located in different states, where restrictions have been imposed due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

These include Patna circle of Bihar and Rajganj and Kolkata circles of West Bengal.

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal authorities have, meanhwile, closed ticket windows for a visit to the monument in Agra in view of rising number of Covid cases.

Visitors can now book tickets online for a visit to the monument.

The Archaeological Survey of India has given the facility of online booking. However, inside the Taj Mahal, the counter on the jasmine floor under the main dome will be operational to buy an additional ticket of Rs 200.

Citing the Covid protocol, the ASI has closed the counters after tourists were flouting protocols by neither wearing masks nor following proper physical distancing.

The Archaeological Survey of India had restarted ticket counters for sale of tickets offline at the Taj Mahal from November 27 and other monuments from December 1, making it easier for people coming from rural India and those who did not have smartphones.

Now with the closure of ticket windows at all monuments, tourists will be able to book tickets online only.

ASI sells tickets in Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra, Etmauddaula, Mehtab Bagh, Rambagh and Maryam's Tomb along with Taj Mahal in Agra.

(With inputs from IANS)