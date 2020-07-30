InterGlobe Aviation which runs airline major under the brand name of IndiGo on Wednesday posted its highest ever quarterly net loss at Rs 2,844.3 crore for the first-quarter of 2020-21.

"Closure of scheduled operations till May 24, 2020 and lower capacity deployment thereafter on account of Covid-19, significantly impacted the quarterly results," the company said in a statement.

"IndiGo reports net loss of Rs 28,443 million and a negative EBITDAR of Rs 14,212 million for the quarter ended June 2020."

The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,203.1 crore in the like period of the previous fiscal.