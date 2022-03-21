Amid a fresh rise of Covid cases in countries like China and Hong Kong, a top medical expert has warned that the pandemic has not gone away.

Indian-origin US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned on Sunday, warned that cases may rise and fall in the coming months.

Covid is here

While talking with Fox News, Murthy revealed that an increase in fresh infections in one part of the world will subsequently cause a rise in other parts of the globe too.

"When we look at what's happening around the world and over the last two years, we recognize that when cases increase in one part of the world, that often leads to increases in the other part of the world. And we should be prepared that, you know, Covid hasn't gone away," said Murthy.

He also added that the primary thing governments should do is to reduce hospitalizations, which will, in turn, save people's lives.

"There may be rises and falls in cases in the months ahead. But here's the key, our goal is to keep people out of the hospital, it's to save their lives, and we have more tools to do that than ever before. So our focus should be on preparation, not on panic. And if we get people these tools, vaccines, boosters, treatments, then we can actually get through waves that may come and go," added Murthy.

Maharashtra under high alert

As Covid has started spreading like wildfire in countries like China, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has urged people to follow strict social distancing measures to keep the pandemic at bay.

The comments from Tope come at a time when the Central government has asked states to be on high alert, as countries are locking down to curb the surge in the transmission of the Stealth Omicron variant of the pandemic.