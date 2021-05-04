Realizing valuable services being rendered by the employees of the Health and Medical Education amid pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday approved financial incentives for them, besides many other incentives due to the increasing number of Covid cases in the state.

Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha said that frontline workers of the Health and Medical Education Department, J&K are rendering valuable services in the challenging COVID pandemic times for saving the precious lives of the patients. Although the services rendered by these Covid warriors cannot be compensated, still the UT Government has decided to incentivize their efforts, the Lt Governor said.

Incentives are exclusively for those frontline workers who directly deal with Covid-19 patients. The decision will benefit more than 17,000 Corona warriors including Resident Doctors, Medical Officers, Paramedical/Nursing staff, Drivers, and Class IV employees.

The incentive will be Rs 10,000 p.m. for resident doctors, PGs, and Medical Officers, Rs 7,000 p.m. for nursing and paramedical staff, and Rs 5,000 p.m. for drivers, sweepers, and attendants. The tenure of these incentives shall be initially for a period of three months and will be paid from May 2021 onwards.

Extension granted to retiring doctors

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases and to give a fillip to available medical services at this crucial juncture, the Lt Governor also granted an extension up to December 31, 2021, in favour of the faculty members, consultants, doctors working in SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar/Bemina; Government Medical Colleges and Health department who are going to retire from May 2021 to November 2021.

The tenure in respect of the doctors presently undergoing various tenure postings viz Registrarship, Demonstratorship, Fellowship, Senior/Junior Residency, etc in SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar/Bemina; Government Medical Colleges of the Union Territory have also been extended up to December 31, 2021. The decision was taken to optimally utilize the experiences of these medical professionals to effectively deal with the evolving COVID situation.

Onus on DCs, SPs to check black-marketing



Lieutenant Governor instructed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to keep a strict vigil on black marketing and rates of essentials and ensure stern action against those involved in the hoarding of essentials and medicines. Every officer should remain available, through online mode also, for providing public utilities and ensuring that important & routine works do not suffer during restrictions and the public do not face any inconvenience, Lt Governor instructed the DC and SPs.