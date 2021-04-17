If there's one thing the pandemic has amply proved, it is the fact that inculcating simplest of behaviour among people is the toughest part. How difficult is it to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour and get habituated to it? A proper mask worn the right way, six feet of distance and frequently washing hands. That would have been enough. If only.

So many assumptions, so much of confusion, and over information that's not translating into the right knowledge. Dr Jagadish J Hiremath, founder ACE Healthcare, pins the fight down to two simple things, "The solution is simple: Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination."

On hospitalisation, Remedisvir and the ground reality

Amidst all the ruckus over shortage of Remdesivir and when it comes to those who are already positive and suffering the illness, the thread further continues, "81 per cent of those already suffering do not require hospital visit. Only 14 per cent require oxygen and 5 per cent require additional care." Out of that 5 per cent, only 1 per cent require ICU care, NIV, HFNC, ventilator and other organ failure care."

As for Remdesivir, the authorities and the system might be jumping the gun on its effectiveness as Hiremath further says, "Remdesivir or Tocilucimab or plasma have not produced consistent results. At best Class 2b indication for usage. However, the hype has allowed few, including companies, to profiteer. To date only oxygen is Class 1 & Steroids are Class 1 or 2 indication for use in patients."

The biggest weapon is the mask

Prevention is better than treatment. Lockdown is not sustainable, we are down to the most effective and the simplest of measures. Unfortunately, the fight still continues. He says, while ruing and echoing the sentiments of many, "Covid appropriate behaviour is the only shield we have against this virus and vaccination is the only weapon to reach herd immunity." Governments and people need to put in efforts. After all, "Doctors and hospitals can only care and not guarantee life despite your recklessness."

There was no dearth of those nodding how it's "the educated who decide to be ignorant" that get difficult to manage. Rebellious attitude towards vaccination and careless attitude towards precaution are the toughest to eradicate.

Guys, it's serious, severe and for real

If only the blame game had made things simpler and easier. People who held house parties, or the ones who have taken off for a vacation to the nearest beach and the ones who'll take their mask off at the first sign of being uncomfortable, are all to be collectively blamed.

But at the receiving end are over worked hospital staff, over-burdened healthcare infrastructure. Doctors' whose mental fatigue is not even a point of discussion.

"A 28-week pregnant 24 year old female died early today morning, one of the four COVID patients who've expired under my care in the last 24 hours. I'm broken, emotionally, physically and mentally, in a way that I;ve never been before. I can't deal with this wave, I need help," tweeted Dr. Shubhanshu Chawla, MD on his account, requesting everyone to get vaccinated. The suggestions, applause and empathy poured in. But it's time to pay tribute to healthcare workers, by simply adopting Covid appropriate behaviour.