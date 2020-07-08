A new study conducted by a team of Spanish researchers has suggested that only a small section of people infected with coronavirus have COVID-19 antibodies in their bodies. The new study report also added that herd immunity is difficult to achieve which indicates that coronavirus is here to stay with humans until the day medical experts succeed in developing an effective vaccine against this pandemic.

More details about this crucial study

During the study, researchers at the Institute of Health Carlos III in Madrid, the Spanish Ministry of Health and Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health analyzed 61,000 participants to determine how herd immunity offers protection to people against coronavirus.

Shockingly, the study report revealed that only five percent of the participants have antibodies in their body and this figure went down to three percent among people who live in coastal areas. However, more than ten percent of people living in Madrid had antibodies.

According to medical experts, to achieve herd immunity, at least 70 to 90 percent of the population in a particular region should attain immunity, and this usually depends on how contagious the infection actually is.

"This cannot be achieved without accepting the collateral damage of many deaths in the susceptible population and overburdening of health systems. In this situation, social distance measures and efforts to identify and isolate new cases and their contacts are imperative for future epidemic control," wrote researchers in their study report.

Coronavirus chaos continue

COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan has already claimed the lives of more than 5,47,000 people worldwide. With more than 1.1 million positive cases, this deadly pandemic is continuing to wreak chaos in all nooks of the world.

A few days back, researchers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory had discovered a new strain of coronavirus that is supposed to be more infectious than previous versions of the pathogen. Researchers who took part in this study revealed that the rampant spread of coronavirus has given the deadly pathogen enough time to evolve into a lethal form.