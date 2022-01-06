The third wave of the Covid pandemic is literally wreaking havoc in India. In the last 24 hours, the state witnessed over 90,000 fresh infections, which clearly indicates how the twin threats; Delta and Omicron variants are spreading across the nation. The pandemic has affected almost all states in the nation, but the scenario in West Bengal seems grim. The test positivity rate (TPR) in West Bengal stands at 23.17 percent, which means 23 people out of 100 in the state are currently infected with the virus.

The highest ever single-day rise in West Bengal

In the last 24 hours, West Bengal witnessed 14,022 fresh cases, the highest ever single-day rise in the state. The fatality rate in the state is currently at 1.18 percent.

As the scare looms up, the West Bengal government has mandated RT-PCR tests for inter-state travel. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, said that the next fifteen days are very crucial for the state. She also made it clear that the state will increase restrictions after analyzing the Covid situation.

Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee also revealed that she will soon meet prime minister Narendra Modi to analyze the Covid situation.

"RT-PCR must for interstate border area movement; next 15 days important, will increase restrictions and meet PM Modi tomorrow. No. of daily Covid19 cases have increased to 14,022 and active cases to 33,042," said Banerjee.

According to the latest updates, there are currently 403 containment zones in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Kerala reported 50 new Omicron cases. Interestingly, 45 out of the 50 Omicron patients came from low-risk countries. Amid rising Covid cases, the Kerala government has not ordered to shut down educational institutions.