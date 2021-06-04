The coronavirus variant first found in India, now named as the Delta variant by the World Health Organization (WHO) has emerged as the dominant variant in the country. A recent study conducted by researchers at the Indian SARS COV2 Genomic Consortia and the National Centre for Disease Control (INSACOG) revealed that the Delta variant, scientifically known as B.1.617.2, is 50 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant (B.1.17), also known as the Kent variant.

Delta variant behind the sudden surge in Covid cases

Researchers noted that the Delta variant is responsible for the deadly second wave of Covid in India, where fresh cases skyrocketed. As the number of Covid cases surged drastically, Covid-related deaths in the country also saw a surge, and the healthcare infrastructure in the nation faced an all-time crunch.

Even though the high transmissibility of the coronavirus Delta variant is confirmed, it is still unclear whether this strain could elevate the mortality and severity of cases.

Delta variant increasing fresh Covid cases in the United Kingdom

In the meantime, the Public Health England (PHE), which monitors Covid variants in the United Kingdom has noted that the presence of Delta variant in the nation is causing fresh cases, and also made it clear that the Delta variant of Covid has also increased the risk of hospitalization. According to reports, the Delta variant has also emerged as the dominant strain in the UK, as infections rose by 5,472 in a week.

"With this variant now dominant across the UK, it remains vital that we all continue to exercise as much caution as possible," said Jenny Harries, Chief Executive, UK Health Security Agency, PTI reports.

In India, the second wave of coronavirus is already on the wane, and the number of fresh cases has started declining over the past few days. In the last 24 hours, India witnessed more than 1.32 lakh fresh cases. The test positivity rate in the country is also below 10 percent in the last 11 days.