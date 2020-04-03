As the national lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic brings the human life to a standstill, here is yet another couple who prefer to cherish the pandemic and the deadly contagious virus. The couple in Chattisgarh's Raipur seems not to be deterred in naming their newborn twins as – Corona and Covid.

Names symbolise triumph

The Raipur-based couple say that the two names, in fact, symbolise triumph over the hardships we undergo now.

The twins - a boy and a girl - were born during the ongoing novel coronavirus-enforced nationwide lockdown.

"I was blessed with the twins - a boy and a girl - in the early hours on March 27. We have named them Covid (boy) and Corona (girl) for now," said Preeti Verma, the 27-old mother of the newborns.

The names, they said, would remind them about all the hardships they conquered amid the lockdown, ahead of a successful delivery on the intervening night of March 26-27 at a government hospital in Raipur.

However, the couple said they may change their decision later and rename their kids.

Giving reasons or the unusual decision, Preeti added, "The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and me wanted to make the day memorable. Indeed, the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names."

The twins become the cynosure

"When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic," she said. The twins were born in Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Shubhra Singh said, the mother and the newborns were discharged recently and are in good health.

With the unusual names, the boy and the girl had become a centre of attraction in the hospital.