India on Tuesday reported 13,734 new Covid-19 cases, a decline against the 16,464 infections logged the previous day, with 34 additional deaths, said the Union Health Ministry.

With the addition of the new fatalities, the country's overall Covid death toll has increased to 5,26,430.

The active caseload has marginally declined to 1,39,792, accounting for 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 17,897 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,33,83,787. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate decreased to 3.34 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.79 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,11,102 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.58 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 204.60 crore, achieved via 2,71,14,804 sessions

Over 3.91 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.