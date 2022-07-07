India logged 18,930 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an increase against the 16,159 infections reported the previous day and 35 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

With additional deaths due to the virus, the nationwide death toll reached 5,25,305 and the active caseload increased to 1,19,457, accounting for 0.27 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 14,650 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,29,21,977. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.52 per cent.

The daily positivity rate also marginally increased to 4.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.86 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,38,005 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.53 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 198.33 crore, achieved via 2,59,53,259 sessions.

Over 3.71 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.