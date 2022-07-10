After plateauing the Covid curve for several months, the number of fresh infections in India has started rising steadily, and in the last 24 hours, the country reported 18,840 new infections and 43 deaths.

According to the data from Union Health Ministry, 16,104 were seen in the last 24 hours. The total recovery rate now stands at 98.51 percent.

Covid cases climbing in India

The health ministry also suggested that more than 70 percent of deaths were due to comorbidities.

Meanwhile, a school in Tamil Nadu has turned into a Covid hotspot after 31 students tested positive for the infection.

According to an ANI report, cases were found in a government school in the Theni district. Reports indicate that 10 parents were also tested positive.

The health department have asked students and parents to isolate themselves to prevent further outbreak of the pandemic.

Beginning of the fourth wave?

As cases in the country start rising steadily, several people believe that the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic has begun in India.

A few days back, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that a new sub-variant of Covid named BA.2.75 has been detected in India. The apex health body also added that this Covid variant which was first detected in India is now present in at least 10 countries.

"In Europe and America, BA.4 and BA.5 are driving waves. In countries like India, a new sub-lineage of BA.2.75 has also been detected, which we're following," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.