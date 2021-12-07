When the first case of the coronavirus infection was detected in Wuhan, China in late 2019, no one expected that this viral infection will emerge as a global pandemic. As the pandemic pulled the entire world to a state of shutdown, several medical experts and top political leaders blamed China for the outbreak. Even whistleblowers within China claimed that the Covid pandemic was created by the Asian giant as a bioweapon. However, in 2020, a study report put forward a bizarre theory that connected the Covid pandemic to outer space.

Covid pandemic came from space

The study report published in July last year suggested that the Covid virus might have formed in space, and have reached the earth via a meteor.

In the study report, researchers analyzed the origins of two recently emergent epidemics: a fungal disease caused by Candida auris and the coronavirus infection. Researchers noted that both these diseases "display distinctive features and clear evidence that they may have come from a space in-fall of infectious viruses and micro-organisms in cometary dust or meteorite-derived dust particles."

According to researchers who took part in the study, the virus was dispersed in China by a meteor, and soon, it spread all across the globe.

The meteor that burned up in Chinese skies holds the key

In the study report, researchers noted that an exceptionally bright fireball event happened in the Chinese skies on October 11, 2019, and this meteor could have dispersed coronavirus on the blue planet.

"We then assume the viral debris and particles then made landfall in Wuhan and related regions about a month to 6 weeks later resulting in first cases of viral pneumonia caused by Covid-19 emerging in Wuhan regions late November 2019-early December 2019," added the study report.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) dismissed these claims and made it clear that the Covid pandemic has a natural origin.