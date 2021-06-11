https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/762158/covid-treatment-guidelines-children.jpg IBTimes IN

The second wave of coronavirus in India was literally deadly, and it crunched the healthcare infrastructure in the nation. Even though the ongoing second wave is currently showing signs of slowing down, medical experts believe that a third wave of the Covid pandemic could be imminent, as people are hesitant to wear masks and use sanitizers due to the plummeting number of cases. If a third wave hits India, it could again pressurize the healthcare system in the nation, and patients could face issues like oxygen shortage. Amid looming scare, an Indian scientist from the city of Kolkata has developed a pocket ventilator that could save the lives of people suffering from coronavirus and black fungus infection.

Pocket ventilator to save lives

This new pocket ventilator is developed by Dr Ramendra Lal Mukherjee who is an engineer by profession. Mukherjee claims that this pocket ventilator can provide instant support to patients with breathing trouble.

It should be noted that this pocket ventilator is non-invasive and affordable, and it could be an effective alternative to the bulky CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) device used in hospitals.

The pocket ventilator primarily has two components; a power unit and a ventilator unit attached to the mouthpiece. Once the pocket ventilator is switched on, it will start extracting air from outside, and it will later pass through the ultraviolet (UV) chamber. As the air passes through the UV chamber, it will be void of germs. The air will then pass into the mask strapped to the device, creating a thrust which increases the airflow into the respiratory system.

"This ensures that even if a person is infected with Covid, the UV filter kills the virus before the air is discharged out of the device after it is exhaled. This will ensure reduced transmission of the virus and doctors will feel more protected," said Mukherjee.

The scientist added that this pocket ventilator will be a safe alternative during a sudden spike in cases of Black Fungus infection.

The inspiration behind developing the pocket ventilator

Mukherjee revealed that the idea of developing this pocket ventilator came to his mind after he faced breathing issues due to the coronavirus infection.

"There was a point when my SpO2 level went down to 88. At that time my family wanted me to get admitted to a hospital. Though I came out of the crisis, I was struck by the idea of a portable device to help patients breathe easy," added Mukherjee, India Today reports.

After recovering from Covid, Mukherjee started developing this pocket ventilator, and the final prototype was ready in just 20 days.