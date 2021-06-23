The COVID-19 pandemic has infiltrated every nook and corner of the country and measures to put an end to it are still underway. According to Telangana Police, coronavirus infection has attacked top Maoist commanders active in the Bastar region in Chattisgarh. Among those infected is the alleged mastermind of a major Naxal attack this year, which left 22 security personnel were killed and 31 injured in a fierce gun battle with a platoon of over 300 People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

According to India Today, Bhadadri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt revealed that Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, who orchestrated the Tarrem attack along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, has been infected by COVID-19 along with other top commanders and remain critical.

"Katta Ramchandra Reddy alias Vikalp, DKSZC member and Spokesperson, Mula Devender Reddy alias Masa Dada, DKSZCM, Kunkati Venkataiah alias Vikas, South Bastar DVC Secretary, Nadu Tech team BN-1, Sonu Coy-2 commander and Hidma Coy-1 commander are infected with the coronavirus," SP Sunil Dutt was quoted as saying.

The Telangana Police has also learned that as many as 12 top Maoist leaders are suffering from severe COVID symptoms. Earlier this week, a member of the group's supreme central committee died in the village of Sukma.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Police has also appealed to the Maoists suffering from COVID to surrender so they could be treated in the best hospitals.

Who is Madvi Hidma?

Madvi Hidma is a commander of the Peoples Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1. He has led many attacks on security personnel as well as political leaders in the past. The Chhattisgarh government has a Rs 25 lakh reward on Madvi's head while other states and agencies have an additional Rs 20 lakh reward. He is one of the most wanted terror faces in the mineral-rich Bastar.

Details about Madvi are scanty, but he is believed to be aged between 35 and 45 years, dons a thin moustache and carries an AK-47 rifle. There are few photos of him, but are few and far between.