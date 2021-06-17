Covid afraid of alcoholics: Incredible Kerala model allows thousands to gather without protocols

During the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak in India, Kerala has set an example by successfully containing fresh cases. The state's healthcare infrastructure also received appreciations from all corners, and people lauded the Pinarayi Vijayan administration for giving preference to the lives of people than anything else. However, the recent developments from the state indicate that Kerala will soon witness another outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

On June 17, the government opened its state-sponsored beverage outlets (alcohol outlets) and bars. Since 09.00 AM, all the beverage outlets in Kerala are witnessing a dramatic rush, and in several outlets, thousands of people can be seen gathering without following Covid safety protocols.

Queues that extends up to two kilometers

In several beverage outlets in Kerala, queues are as long as two kilometers, and in this queue, people are standing without following the social distancing norms. It should be noted that beverage outlets were closed in Kerala in April, and the reopening is being now celebrated like a festival in the state.

In Thrippalur beverage outlet, Alathur, the queue can be seen extending up to Erimayur, a place that is almost 1,500 meters away from the outlet. Even though police officers have been deployed to control the rising rush, the minimal number of security officers in each outlet are not capable enough to control the gathering.

Critics up in arms against the Kerala government

It should be noted that the Covid test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala is still above 11, and the government took the decision to open beverage outlets at a time when the entire nation is anticipating a possible third wave of the pandemic.

In the meantime, a section of netizens has started lashing out at the Kerala government for doing such a suicidal move. According to these netizens, the government has decided to open alcohol outlets and bars, as they do not have any other sources of income.