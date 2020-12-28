The US Federal drug Authority (FDA) advisory committee has found after its review of the new Moderna vaccine that a specific side effect involving several trial participants who have cosmetic facial fillers. They reported swelling and inflammation in the area that was given a filler.

A certified US dermatologist Dr. Shirley Chi told ABC7, a Chicago-based news channel:"In these cases the patients all had swelling and inflammation in the area that was given the filler. A couple of the patients had cheek filler six months prior to their vaccine and one patient had lip filler done two days after the vaccine. All were treated with steroids and anti-histamines and all of their reactions resolved."

However, not getting the jab is not the advice but seeking doctor's advice is the best as it can be treated, she noted. Since millions of people have cosmetic facial fillers to smooth out fine lines, wrinkles and to enhance cheeks and lips, this is bound to cause side effects post-vaccination, said Chi.

"Your immune system which causes inflammation is revved up when you get a vaccine, that's how it's supposed to work. So it makes sense that you would see an immune response in certain areas where they see some substance that is not a naturally occurring substance in your body," she said.

Shellfish allergy

Meanwhile, a Boston doctor with a shellfish allergy has developed a similar reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine soon after taking the jab on Thursday. Dr Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow, experienced his tongue and his throat tingling and then began to sweat and go pale. It was the worst allergic reaction he's had since he was 11 years old. However, he took his allergy autoinjector and recovered the next day.

Sadrzadeh, who was observed post-vaccination, as per the standard procedure, said the Boston Medical Center in a statement. "He felt he was developing an allergic reaction and was allowed to self-administer his personal [allergy autoinjector]. He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed and discharged. He is doing well today," the statement said.

At least six people have developed anaphylaxis after taking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

CDC advisory on side effects:

Since it not clear what ingredient may have triggered Sadrzadeh's reaction, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saidi it has learned of reports that some people have experienced severe allergic reactions—also known as anaphylaxis -- and advises that people who have had "severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine" should "not get that specific vaccine."

"If you get a COVID-19 vaccine and you think you might be having a severe allergic reaction after leaving the vaccination site, seek immediate medical care by calling 911. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and rare severe allergic reactions," said the CDC in its advisory.

"If you have had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines or injectable therapies, you should ask your doctor if you should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Your doctor will help you decide if it is safe for you to get vaccinated," it says.

Otherwise, Moderna vaccine has reported some common side effects such as fatigue, headache and muscle pain. More than 1.9 million people have so far received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the CDC and more than 9.5 million doses have been distributed.