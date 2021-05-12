Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, medical experts all over the world have been advising people to maintain a safe distance of six feet to protect themselves from the viral infection. And now, a new study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested that the deadly virus is capable of spreading more than six feet through the air in certain instances.

Coronavirus could travel more than six feets

In a recent post on the CDC website titled 'Scientific Brief: SARS-CoV-2 Transmission', experts cited examples of repeatedly documented instances where the virus contracted people more than six feet away.

"These transmission events have involved the presence of an infectious person exhaling virus indoors for an extended time (more than 15 minutes and in some cases hours) leading to virus concentrations in the air space sufficient to transmit infections to people more than 6 feet away, and in some cases to people who have passed through that space soon after the infectious person left.," wrote CDC on its website.

Possible circumstances where virus contraction is likely

The CDC also noted several circumstances where people are more prone to contract Covid-19. CDC warned that the most likely place where people can contract the pandemic is enclosed spaces with inadequate ventilation or air handling. These spaces allow exhaled respiratory fluids, especially very fine droplets, and aerosol particles to build up in the air space very easily.

Another instance of possible coronavirus contraction happens when an infected person exhales respiratory fluids while exercising, singing, and shouting. Prolonged exposure to these conditions for more than 15 minutes is another possible scenario where a person could get infected with Covid.

CDC also noted that wearing masks in crowded settings and regular washing of hands is the best way by which people can protect themselves from coronavirus infection.

"These include physical distancing, community use of well-fitting masks (e.g., barrier face coverings, procedure/surgical masks), adequate ventilation, and avoidance of crowded indoor spaces. These methods will reduce transmission both from inhalation of virus and deposition of the virus on exposed mucous membranes," added CDC.