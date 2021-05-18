In India, the coronavirus case has caused outrage in a number of states. The number of cases has been that, as have the death rates, and the situation has deteriorated in recent days. Few of the states with the highest numbers are now seeing fewer accidents. So far, 2.52 crore cases have been registered across the country.

Take a look at state-wise reports of coronavirus cases below:

KARNATAKA

According to the health bulletin issued on Saturday, 41,664 cases were reported in a single day across Karnataka, including 13,402 cases in Bengaluru, with 349 people succumbing to the deadly virus.

Bengaluru has been the epicenter of the Covid crisis since March 2020, registering 13,402 cases in a single day, bringing the total number of Covid cases to 10,42,714 (including 3,66,791 positive cases), while recoveries have increased to 6,66,582 and 7,391 discharged cases.

There are 1,682 cases in Ballari and 1,502 cases in Belagavi among the districts that have registered more than 1,000 cases. There are 1,265 cases in Bengaluru (Rural), 2,443 cases in Hassan, 1,787 cases in Dakshina Kannada, 1,188 cases in Mandya, 2,489 cases in Mysuru, 1081 cases in Shivamogga, 2,302 cases in Tumakuru, 1,146 cases in Udupi, and 2,302 cases in Uttara Kannada, with the rest in the state's remaining 20 districts.

On Friday, the positivity rate in the state was 35.20 % and the case fatality rate was 0.83 %

ANDHRA PRADESH

Andhra Pradesh currently has 2,11,554 active cases. The Covid scene in Andhra Pradesh over the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. on Monday was marked by low testing and a low number of positive cases. According to state health officials, 18,561 of the 73,749 samples analysed during this time span were positive.

On Monday, one district had over 3,000 cases, two districts had over 2,000 Covid cases, six districts had over 1,000 cases each, and the other four districts had three-digit totals. East Godavari had the highest number, followed by Visakhapatnam and Anantapur.

Guntur (1,639), Chittoor (1,621), Srikakulam (1,287), Nellore (1,282), West Godavari (1,185), and Prakasam (1,185) were among the districts that registered more than 1,000 cases each (1,116). On Monday, West Godavari had the highest death toll, with 16, while YSR Kadapa had the lowest, with three deaths. The state's total death rate has risen to 9,481 as a result of the high number of deaths.

Although the total number of Covid cases reached 14,54,052.On the bright side, 17,334 people recovered from the virus during the 24-hour period, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 12,33,017.

MAHARASHTRA

The number of new Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra fell dramatically, falling below 30,000 for the first time in nearly two months, but the state's death toll surpassed 82,000, according to health officials.

The Mumbai circle, which includes the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, has seen a drop in new cases to 4,007, bringing the total to 14,87,830, while the death toll has risen to 26,024.

Kolhapur led the way with 101 deaths, followed by 56 in Solapur, 48 in Mumbai, 43 in Chandrapur, 36 in Beed, 27 in Palghar, 25 in Thane, 19 in Parbhani, 18 in Raigad, 16 in Nashik, 15 each in Ahmednagar and Sangli, 14 in Pune, 13 in Jalgaon and Sindhudurg, 12 in Latur, eight in Yavatmal, and six each in Satara and Washim. five each in Nanded and Nagpur, four each in Jalna and Akola, two each in Osmanabad, Wardha, and Gondia, and one in Buldhana.

DELHI

For the past two weeks, the frequent positive case and positivity levels have been steadily decreasing. On April 20, at the height of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, Delhi had 28, 395 daily positive events, with the maximum daily positivity rate of 36% on April 22.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 4,524 new Covid -19 cases, the lowest number since April 4, when the city reported 4,033 positive cases in a single day. The number of regular positive cases in the capital continued to decline, falling below 9% on Monday.

In the national capital, a total of 10,918 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 13,20,496. The rate of recovery was 94.42 %. The number of active cases fell to 56,049 from 62,783 the day before.