The wife of former India all-rounder and Minister of State for Sports in West Bengal Laxmi Ratan Shukla has tested positive for COVID-19.

Smita Sanyal Shukla, a deputy secretary in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, tested positive for the deadly virus on Friday.

"Yes she has tested positive for COVID-19," Shukla told IANS on Saturday.

She has mild fever and is in home isolation as per protocol.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to let them use the under galleries of Eden Gardens as makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel on urgent basis.

There was an emergent meeting held on Friday at Lal Bazaar with CAB officials and thereafter a joint inspection was undertaken at Eden Gardens.

It has been decided that under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities. In case, more space is required, then J block might also be used.

Since the administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the association to use them for conducting its activities and/or for its administrative works.