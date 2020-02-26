Former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday appealed to the central government to evacuate Kashmiri students and businessmen stranded in Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak in that country.

In a statement here, Bukhari said the rising number of deaths and number of infected people in Iran has created fear among residents of Jammu & Kashmir who are stranded in Iran and their families here.

Over 240 J&K students stuck in Shiraz, Tehran

"As we know that Iran has confirmed three more deaths and 34 new cases on Tuesday, taking the country's overall death toll to 15 and infection tally to 95. I am in touch with the ministry of external affairs, the government of India and have submitted details of over 240 J&K students who are stuck in Shiraz, Tehran and other cities of Iran," Bukhari said while appealing to the government to take measures for the safe evacuation of these students at an earliest.

'Ground situation in Iran has worsened'

"Iran has been hit by the deadliest coronavirus outbreak by far outside China. I have information from the stranded students who study at Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Shiraz University of Medical Science in Iran that over 300 students from J&K are studying in various provinces of the country. All of them are currently safe but they apprehend contamination if they are not evacuated from Iran very soon," Bukhari said.

The former minister appealed to the government to arrange a chartered flight for these students and a separate quarantine facility for them.

Bukhari said the government should consider operating a special flight to Shiraz or to a nearby functional airport and airlift the J&K residents stranded there to bring them back to India.