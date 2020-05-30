Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Association for the Blind in Delhi (CABD) has decided to give Rs. 500 to each player who represented the state in the second edition of "Nagesh trophy" - a national cricket tournament for blind men and "Samarthanam women's national tournament".

CABD decides provides financial help to blind players

The decision to provide blind players with financial assistance was taken at the governing council's meeting which took place on Wednesday. Yogesh Taneja, President of CABD said, "Though the amount is not huge, we are looking this as a beginning and the amount will help players in fulfilling their basic need of buying masks and sanitisers."

Shailender Yadav, General Secretary CABD said, "When during this pandemic, every organisation is trying to help the persons associated with them, we urge BCCI to come forward and to help the visually impaired cricketers registered with various boards affiliated to Cricket Association for the Blind in India".

The management also said that this is a tough time for the cricketers and private sector should also think of helping the blind cricketers through their CSR. Cricket has been hard-hit by the Coronavirus. The sport will undergo major changes following the pandemic and the lockdown and all the rules and guidelines are still under debate.