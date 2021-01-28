As the novel coronavirus is continuing its killing spree in all corners of the world, a new study has shed light on how breast milk could help in fighting this deadly infection. The new research tried to determine whether antibodies found in breast milk could help fight COVID-19 infection.

Fighting coronavirus using breast milk

"There's a lot of chatter about that, and I think that's exciting. It makes sense that breastfeeding is protective against this virus. I think we're just starting to come up with that evidence for sure," said Dr. Laura Ward, a neonatologist at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, WCPO reports.

Even though the research is still in its early stages, Ward revealed that there is strong evidence that suggests that antibodies in breast milk could help to fight lower respiratory tract infections. The findings of the new research could encourage mothers who have contracted coronavirus to breastfeed their babies.

The new finding may also promote donating breast milk. However, researchers warn that receiving breast milk from people who are strangers could make the recipient prone to other bacterial and viral infections.

Coronavirus: Latest statistics

It is been fourteen months since the first coronavirus case was reported in Wuhan, China. Despite vigorous efforts to contain the pandemic by countries all over the world, COVID-19 has emerged as a perfect storm with no end in near sight.

According to the latest statistics, coronavirus has infected more than 100 million people worldwide, and the total number of coronavirus-related deaths has crossed 21,184,200. The United States continues to top the coronavirus chaos chart with more than 26 million positive cases and over 4,00,000 deaths.

In India, there are a total number of 10.7 million positive cases. Post the detection of the new mutated variant, the pandemic is literally wreaking havoc in the United Kingdom, and there are 3.7 million positive cases in the country.