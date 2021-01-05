Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Monday reiterated that its vaccine stands on par with Pfizer's vaccine and is efficient against the mutant strain of novel coronavirus found in the UK, though its data would be made public within a week.

CMD Dr Krishna Ella, addressing a press conference, said: "We have taken 3-4 strains and studied it. It will come in publication on Medrevix on January 10. In a week's time, our confirmative data would come."

Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) at its BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility.

On Sunday, India's drug regulator has allowed restricted use of Covaxin in an emergency situation. However, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), has 70.42 per cent efficacy as per its data released while the indigenous vaccine from Bharat Biotech does not have efficacy details available still since the trials are underway.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had said that the data available so far revealed that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is "safe" for administration. Ella termed the approval as a giant leap for innovation and novel product development in India.

Meanwhile, he lashed out at cynics who raised concerns over the transparency of approval procedures saying that its Covid vaccine candidate is "no way" inferior to Pfizer. "People are talking about backlash on Indian companies. That is not done for us. We are the only Indian firm to have published five articles on the Covid-19 vaccine process," Ella claimed.

He also clarified that he and his family has no involvement with any political party. "Since the politicization over our vaccine has started, I want to clarify that neither I, nor my other family members are involved and working with any political party," Ella stated.

Bharat Biotech does not deserve the backlash it is receiving in the light of the India's drugs regulator approval for emergency use. "Don't accuse us of inexperience. We are a global company... have manufactured 16 vaccines." Trials are conducted with "200 per cent honest," he pointed out.

Covaxin has come under criticism as it was given approval despite pending its third level od clinical trials. But, Ella cited the number of journal articles Bharat Biotech published and claimed that it was the first to identify Zika virus and file a patent for Zika and Chikungunya viruses.

Moreoevr, Bharat Biotech was the only company to have a Bio Safety Level 3 (BSL- 3) production facility, he noted."We do 200 per cent honest clinical trials and yet we receive a backlash. If I am wrong, tell me. Some companies have branded me 'water'. I want to deny that. We are scientists," he said.