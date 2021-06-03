There are some characters with whom you simply cannot part ways, it looks the same for Courteney Cox, who cannot part ways with her iconic character, Monica Geller from FRIENDS. The FRIENDS character had been a professional chef, who had the ability to make 12 lasagnas, cater a wedding, a funeral, and later in her career as a cook, she became a head chef of New York's top restaurant. Recently Courteney Cox took to Instagram to embrace her character from the show.

In the video, Courteney can be seen making delicious Alabama rolls with cheese slices, mayonnaise, mustards, Havarti cheese slices, and Fritos. Ever since the cast members made their appearance at the reunion, time and again they did several activities that made most of us remember the good old days between 1994 to 2004. In her earlier videos, Courteney Cox had shared a video of herself dancing to the famous routine with Singer Ed Sheeran.

It was on Tuesday when Jennifer Aniston had shared numerous pictures on her Instagram, where she shared a few behind-the-scene clicks and selfies which happened when the cast members met on Stage 24 after 17 years. The cast members read out the old scripts from the show and recalled how they managed to shoot episodes with difficulties.

Courteney was initially selected to play the role of Rachel Greene but finally, the writers of the show David Crane and Martha Kauffman made a final decision and chose to give Courteney Cox the role of Monica Geller and Jennifer Aniston for the role of Rachel Greene.