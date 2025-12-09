Country now in full-fledged 'Reform Express' phase, says PM Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party leaders that India has entered a full-fledged "Reform Express" phase, marked by rapid, intent-driven and citizen-focussed governance changes, sources said.

Addressing MPs, the Prime Minister said the government is undertaking reforms not merely to boost economic activity or increase revenues, but to fundamentally ease the lives of ordinary people.

"Our goal is to remove everyday hurdles faced by citizens so they can realise their full potential," he said, urging MPs to actively share ground-level issues brought to them by the public so that the government can address them swiftly.

PM Modi stressed that the administration is committed to ending bureaucratic obstacles that burden citizens, including lengthy application forms and repetitive paperwork, sources further said.

He said the government aims to move towards a system where services are delivered at people's doorsteps, eliminating the need for repeated submission of the same data across departments.

Recalling the government's decision to allow self-certification for various services and schemes, the Prime Minister said this shift was rooted in trust in citizens -- a trust that has held strong for the last 10 years without significant misuse.

Highlighting that Ease of Life and Ease of Doing Business are both central pillars of his government's agenda, PM Modi said the ongoing reforms are designed to make governance faster, simpler and more transparent, ensuring that benefits reach every household efficiently.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that all NDA MPs congratulated PM Modi over the alliance's historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media after the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Rijiju said, "At the Parliamentary Party meeting, on behalf of the entire NDA leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with a victory garland and congratulated for the splendid victory in the Bihar elections."

He mentioned that the Prime Minister, during the meeting, provided guidance on how to work for the state and region.

(With inputs from IANS)