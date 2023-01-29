Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has surpassed all the hype, the buzz and the box-office expectations around the film. Shattering all records within the country and worldwide, the film has touched over Rs 400 crore worldwide in just four days. From fans, followers, Bollywood celebs to harshest of critics; everyone is gaga over the film.

The tweet that started it

Amid all this, Kangana Ranaut has been sharing her own take on the film and the frenzy around it. It all started when a former journalist and now a producer tweeted, "Big Congratulations to @iamsrk & @deepikapadukone for the runaway success of #Pathaan!!! It proves 1) Hindu Muslims love SRK equally 2) Boycotts controversies don't harm but help the film 3) Erotica & Good music works 4) India is super secular."

Kangana reacts

Reacting to it, Kangana said, "Very good analysis... this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans...And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism ... there is no country like Bharat in the whole world."

Internet schools Kangana

However, internet wasn't in a mood to take the Queen actress' comment this easily. "This country loves every good human, khan, tiwari, pandey, singh, maurya, yadav, ranaut no one cares," one user wrote. "If you really think like this Kangana, let's change your name from Kangana to Kainaat for just one movie and let's see if that movie works out or not," another user wrote.

"To look at everything thru a jaundiced eye of Muslim & non Muslim is the disease you have. Its deep & it rots the inside of ones being. When you divide Indians into Khans/ Muslims IT IS HATE you are displaying at the core. They are merely Indians. Why are you labeling them?," another Twitter user said.