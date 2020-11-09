United States' incumbent President Donald Trump lost the crucial 2020 Presidential elections to Joe Biden. In the aftermath of the elections, rumours have it that Trump is going to lose a lot more than his seat in the White House.

According to reports, incumbent First Lady Melania Trump has alleged plans to divorce Trump as soon as he leaves the White House.

According to a report in British tabloid Daily Mail, Melania Trump is allegedly waiting for Trump to concede defeat and leave the White House before she can end her 15-year-long marriage with the businessman and Republican incumbent.

Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman revealed shocking details and was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce". Calling their relationship a "transactional marriage", the report noted that not all was well in between the Trumps.

He added, however, that if "Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her".

Another former Trump-aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, as stating that the former Slovene-American model was "negotiating a post-nuptial agreement" to ensure her and Trump's son Barron gets an equal and proportionate share of the Trump fortune.