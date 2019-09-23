The grandeur of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's pre-release event was dazzling with all the biggies of the film industry present. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ram Charan Tej, Rajamouli, VV Vinayak, Surender Reddy and many others were seen at the mass gathering. Pawan Kalyan was the chief guest of the event.

When Vijay Sethupathi was asked to share his twopence about the project, the very shy actor said he felt very special to be at the event and play a key role in the film too.

"I have been waiting for the right opportunity to make my debut and can't ask for a better film than Sye Raa. Chiranjeevi sir is like my brother and when I was asked to do a role in the film, I couldn't say no. Feel privileged to be part of this grandeur. I thank the whole team for having me here," he said.

Vijay Sethupathi has played a Tamil speaking man called Raaja Pandi in Sye Raa. Raaja Pandi is known as Narasimha Reddy's most trusted accomplice. The film is releasing on October 2 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam, and expectations on it are touching the sky with each passing day.

In response to what Vijay said, Chiranjeevi thanked him for giving a nod immediately when asked to be part of this grandeur. He said, "No other actor than Vijay could have done this role better. I thank him for being a part of the event today and hope to see him doing many films in Telugu."

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Amitabh Bachchan, Kichha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Bramhaji, Niharika Konidela and others in key roles. Music is composed by Amit Trivedi and camera is handled by Ratnavelu.