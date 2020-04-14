During the coronavirus pandemic, people have been instructed to stay at home. Unless off course, they are essential personnel.

However, apart from medical health professionals, pharmacies and groceries there is apparently one other service that has been caked essential during this pandemic, professional wrestling.

Reportedly, the WWE has been given "essential business" status allowing it to resume live shows by Florida governor Ron DeSantis, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings revealed at a press briefing.

The designation is despite one wrestler reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 and other televised sports shutting down to maintain social distancing and a safe work environment. Florida is otherwise currently under a "stay at home" order.

Demings said that Initially there was a review that was done and the WWE were not initially deemed an essential business. With some conversation with the governor's office regarding the governor's order they were deemed an essential business and so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open. Demings said.

ESPN reported that a spokesperson from DeSantis' office explained that "employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience" were essential because "they are critical to Florida's economy."

WWE went on to defend the designation in a statement to TMZ. They said that they believe that it was now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times.

They said that they were producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of their performers and staff.

This decision reminds us of the logic of opening the Colosseum for entertainment purposes.