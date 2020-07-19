With the COVID-19 crisis gripping the country, there are several problems faced by the administration and the patients. A video showcasing the sufferings of coronavirus positive patients has emerged on social media when a COVID-19 ward turned into a waterfall.

Visuals appeared of a COVID-19 ward in a private medical college in Bareilly in which it was shown that patients were sitting on their beds and water was flowing like a waterfall from the ward's roof.

Patients make videos of what was happening

There was no one present from the hospital administration to help the patients suffering from coronavirus. Patients were seen making videos of what was happening. The video of this incident is becoming viral on social media. According to the information, the video is from a private medical college in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Ishan Pratap Singh, District Magistrate, Bareilly, was contacted by media persons about the situation. He said that the administration took account of the situation at the hospital. He stated that the administration staff was also present in the hospital. He said that during the ongoing work in the hospital building, the plumbing system had some issues, which led to the rainwater pouring inside the ward from the roof. He also stated that the patients were taken to another ward.

According to the District Magistrate, the situation is under control at present as repair work was carried out by the concerned staff.

A similar incident happened at Darbangha Medical College when water logging happened in most of its wards due to heavy rain in the area. Hostels of junior doctors were flooded. The medical college was shut down for some days due to heavy rains and water clogging.

In another incident, Jalgaon started receiving downpour, which led to Godavari Medical College being flooded. It happened where COVID-19 patients were being treated.

Coronavirus patients were kept at the ground floor and within a few hours, people were stranded in knee-deep water. The water entered the hospital because the road next to it is at a height and the hospital is at a lower level.