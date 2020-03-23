United Arab Emirates (UAE) airlines including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, and Fly Dubai have decided to suspend all flight operations in 48 hours in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to this development, foreign airlines will no longer be allowed to land or transit through Dubai, Abu Dhabi or any other airport located in the UAE as part of the precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, and the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for the next two weeks, reported Emirates News Agency.

The decision, which is subject to re-assessment, will take effect in 48 hours.

In a statement today, the GCAA said cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempt, taking into consideration all the precautionary measures adopted as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

"Additional examination and isolation arrangements will be taken later should flight resume in order to ensure the safety of passengers, aircrews, and airport personnel and their protection from infection risks," read the statement.