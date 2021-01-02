As the novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China is spreading havoc in all nooks of the globe, new statistics reveal that people without underlying conditions are also losing their lives due to the virus infection. In the earlier days of the outbreak, researchers had observed that the mortality rate is higher among the aged and people with underlying conditions.

Alarming statistics worry experts

Citing recent data, officials in Los Angeles County have revealed that more people without underlying conditions are dying due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbara Ferrer, the Country's Public Health Director, on the New Year Eve's virtual briefing, informed the public that 86 percent of the people dying due to the infection have underlying conditions. However, this figure is down from more than 90 percent in the initial days of the pandemic outbreak.

"This indicates, that in fact, that more people than ever are not only passing away but passing away without any underlying health conditions," said Ferrer.

Does ultimate chaos await the US?

Even after one year of the outbreak, the United States continues to top the coronavirus chaos chart, and the pandemic spread in the country is showing no signs of slowing down. According to the latest statistics, the total number of recorded positive cases in the country has crossed 20 million, and the death toll is 3,56,445.

In the meantime, a super-strain of mutant coronavirus, initially discovered in the United Kingdom has been detected in the United States as well. Experts believe that this mutant variant has a 70 percent more contraction capability than the original virus that originated in Wuhan.

Shockingly, the person who got infected with this mutant variant of COVID-19 has no travel history, and it has made medical experts believe that the deadly strain might have infected more people within the country. The infected person resides in Colorado, and authorities are trying to determine his contactees at the earliest.