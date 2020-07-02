As the novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan continues to create chaos in all nooks of the planet, a French man faced the nightmare of his life when the infection triggered a four-hour-long erection on his penis. The 62-year-old man was admitted to the hospital following severe complications associated with COVID-19, and soon, he started suffering with the condition called priapism, which is basically prolonged erection of the penis without any sexual stimulation.

How Priapism was triggered on Coronavirus patient?

According to doctors who treated the French man, Priapism was triggered on his body due to the trapped blood in his penis. Later, doctors drained this blood out of his body and found that it was filled with many clots. Several previous study reports had suggested that one-third of coronavirus patients tend to develop blood clotting or thrombosis due to the pandemic infection.

It should be noted that blockages and clots on the bloodstream could trigger cardiac diseases like heart attacks on people. After analyzing the recent case of this French man, medical experts worry that blockages and clots due to COVID-19 could also result in priapism among men.

"Although the arguments supporting a causal link between Covid-19 and priapism are very strong in our case, reports of further cases would strengthen the evidence. The clinical and laboratory presentation in our patient strongly suggests priapism related to SARS-CoV-2 infection," wrote the researchers in their study report which is now available in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Coronavirus: Latest statistics

According to the latest statistics, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 10.8 million. With more than 5,19,000 deaths worldwide, coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing down its chaos spree.

In India alone, coronavirus has killed more than 17,800 people, and the total number of positive cases in the country has risen to 6,06,000. As several states in the country are slowly reopening, experts believe a drastic surge in COVID-19 cases if people fail to maintain safe social distancing.